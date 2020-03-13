Author
Apple has pulled the plugs on a physical Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2020) event over coronavirus fears. The company has announced that it will opt for an online-only format for WWDC 2020 to make announcements related to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS among others.

“The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world,” Apple’s Phil Schiller said in an official press release.

The online-only WWDC 2020 event will be held in June, but Apple has not revealed a concrete date and time yet. On a related note, Apple has announced that it will commit $1 million to local San Jose organizations to make up for the revenue loss that comes due to the cancellation of a physical event.

Source: Apple

