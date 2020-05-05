Apple has today announced that the 2020 edition of its Worldwide Developers Conference (stylized as WWDC20) will start on June 22. To recall, Apple announced back in March that WWDC 2020 will be an online-only event this year owing to coronavirus concerns.

“WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms,” Apple’s Phil Schiller noted.

To keep up with WWDC20 proceedings such as keynote and Platforms State of the Union details, session, lab schedules and more, download the official Apple Developer app. Additionally, the company will also host the Swift Student Challenge for which entries will be accepted through May 17.

Source: Apple