Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find Apple's 2022 iPad Air and more on sale

We start today’s deals with a couple of great choices for any Apple fan out there who wants some of the best and latest tech Cupertino has to offer. Savings start with the 2022 version of the Apple iPad Air, now available for $551, thanks to an 8 percent discount that will get you $48 savings, plus an added $51 discount that will appear at checkout. This will get you a new tablet with a 10.9-inch display, WiFi-only support, and 64GB storage space.

iPad Air (5th Generation) iPad Air 5th Gen brings the highly rated M1 processor, 5G connectivity (for cellular models), Center Stage capability, and all-new colors. It starts at $599 for the 64GB WiFi-only model, with an upgrade to 256GB of internal storage available. See at Amazon (US)

Apple’s 2022 iPad Air also includes Apple’s M1 chip with Neural Engine, 12MP cameras on the front and back, stereo landscape speakers, Touch ID for biometric authentication and Apple Pay, an all-day battery, and support for the latest version of the Apple Pencil, the Smart Keyboard Folio, and Magic Keyboard, which makes this a powerful productivity tool for any creator out there.

Of course, if you want more power, you can also consider picking up a new 24-inch iMac, as the 2021 model of this all-in-one desktop computer is currently receiving a $200 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at just $1,100. This model comes packed with an M1 chip with an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, a 24-inch Retina Display, 256GB storage space, and matching accessories.

Deals don’t stop there, as you can also check out the latest savings applied to the second-generation Apple Watch SE, as you can now take one home for $249 with $30 savings. This option comes with GPS-only support and a 44mm case with a Midnight Sport Band.