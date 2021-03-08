Well, March is shaping up to be a pretty exciting month. We have received the official launch dates for the OPPO Find X3 and more devices from OnePlus, Xiaomi, ASUS, and more. However, we have also heard rumors of a possible Apple event that’s going to give us new iPad Pro models and other interesting devices. And since we’re already talking about Apple and rumors, we must also remember Ming-Chi Kuo’s reports about upcoming devices.

Ming-Chi Kuo is on fire! The respected Apple analyst has had quite a busy month. He started talking about Cupertino’s future foldable iPhone, the smaller notch in the iPhone 13, and some changes in future devices that include punch-hole displays and vapor chamber cooling systems. However, he now focuses on new wearable devices, as he believes that the new VR/AR headset could arrive as soon as next year.

Kuo detailed what he believes is Apple’s roadmap for virtual reality products, where he lists a new “helmet type” headset with AR and VR capabilities, followed by a new pair of AR Glasses in 2025 and finally an AR contact lens that could arrive sometime between 2030 and 2040.

The AR/VR headset is expected to weigh around 100 to 200 grams, even though the current prototypes weigh between 200 and 300 grams. We could also find Sony micro-OLED displays inside them, which would have “independent computing power and storage,” meaning that they could run without the need of an iPhone or other Apple device.

“Although Apple has been focusing on AR, we think the hardware specifications of this product can provide an immersive experience that is significantly better than existing VR products. We believe that Apple may highly integrate this helmet with video-related applications (e.g., Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, etc.) as one of the key selling points.”

Kuo was also bold enough to give us an approximate price tag for this AR/VR headset. If you’re interested in getting one, you should start saving around $100/mo, since it’s believed to have a price “similar to that of a high-end iPhone,” in other words, about $1,000.

Source 9to5Mac

Via MacRumors