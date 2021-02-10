Earlier this month, the first details of Apple’s upcoming high-end Mixed Reality headset made their way online. The report by The Information also spilled the beans on some of the hardware details such as 8K panels, an advanced eye-tracking technology, and a rumored price tag of around $3000. The report also showed a rough sketch of what the headset might look like. And now, it has been given the concept render treatment by artist Antonia De Rosa, who is calling the device Apple View.

Apple's Mixed Reality headset will reportedly pack over a dozen cameras

The renders created by De Rosa show a headset with a curved display on the front, multiple camera lenses scattered around the periphery, and Apple branding in the middle. As per the leaked details, Apple’s Mixed Reality headset will come equipped with ‘over a dozen cameras’, but the concept-based renders don’t show that many camera lenses on the curved front profile.

Taking a peek inside, there is a mesh-like fabric attachment that serves as the eye cover, and appears to be inspired by the earcup finish on the AirPods Max headphones. There are two separate screens, with each one reportedly offering a class-leading 8K resolution. The headband also looks quite similar to Apple’s pricey over-the-ear headphones, although it has a flat profile on the Mixed Reality headset concept.

Apple's $3,000 Mixed Reality headset will reportedly be targeted at enterprise customers

And just like the headphones, the concept renders imagine the strap as well as eye cover flaunting multiple colors, with users likely having the convenience of swapping them if they want. The surrounding frame appears to be made out of Aluminum with what appears to be a power button at the top with an off-center placement.

It is worth noting here that the concept renders depict Apple’s upcoming Mixed Reality headset as being quite thin compared to VR headsets from the likes of Oculus. Actually, they look a lot like the virtual reality headsets depicted in Steven Spielberg’s 2018 sci-fi flick Ready Player One. Apple’s upcoming Mixed Reality headset might not debut as a mass-market device, and just like Microsoft’s HoleLens 2, it will allegedly be targeted at enterprise customers.