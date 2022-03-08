Apple’s upcoming MacBook Air could feature a new design, more colors and Apple’s M1 chip

We have been amazed by everything announced earlier today during Apple’s latest Peek Performance event, but it seems that Apple is just getting started. Rumors claim that we are getting up to three new Apple Watch models, new MacBooks, and other great devices. However, these rumors get more interesting when they come from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who recently revealed some details of Apple’s next MacBook Air.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch a new MacBook Air later this year. This new device will leave the current model’s design in the past, as it would feature an all-new form factor and more color options to choose from. This information goes along the lines of previous rumors claiming that the new iteration of Apple’s MacBook Air would not have a tapered design, as it will look more like the latest versions of the MacBook Pro.

Kuo also believes that the new MacBook Air will enter Mass production late in the second quarter of this year or early third quarter. However, he is precise when he mentions that it will feature Apple’s M1 processor with more color options, but unfortunately, this model would miss out on mini-LED technology.

Rumors also claim that this new model will be thinner and lighter than the current version. Plus, it could arrive in seven different color options, which some believe, may be the same ones we get in the M1-powered 24-inch iMac, which means we could see the new MacBook Air in blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple. Further, the MacBook Air could arrive with white bezels and a white keyboard.

Everything about the new MacBook Air sounds OK, but we’re not really sure that Apple may want to include the same processor as the one found in the current version. Remember that we already saw this processor in the latest iteration of the iPad Air, which sells for several hundred bucks less, and that it also supports stylus input. In other words, there wouldn’t be a real reason to choose a new MacBook Air over the latest iPad Air model.

Source Twitter

Via: MacRumors