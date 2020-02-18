Apple is rumored to launch a new iPad Pro model later this year that will pack triple rear cameras, and thanks to leaked renders, we might have already caught a glimpse of it. Now, a new report says that Apple’s upcoming 12-inch iPad Pro has entered production.

Digitimes claims that Apple’s yet-to-be-announced 12-inch iPad Pro is now in the production cycle ahead of its March debut. However, its market availability might be pushed back to April due to supply chain issues created by the coronavirus outbreak.

Talking about specifications, the 12-inch iPad Pro will reportedly pack a triple rear camera setup with a 3D ToF sensor. The latter will assist during depth estimation and measuring distances for augmented reality applications.

