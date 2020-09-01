Apple is reportedly working on a new 10.8-inch iPad that will flaunt a very iPad Pro-esque design and is expected to debut later this year. As per alleged schematics (via 91Mobiles) of the upcoming iPad (or iPad Mini…?), it will follow in the aesthetic footsteps of the new iPad Pro by opting for uniformly thin bezels on all sides and flat sides.

Image: 91Mobiles

Notably though, the upcoming 10.8-inch tablet from Apple will adopt the Face ID hardware, which means it might well spell the end of a physical Touch ID home button on iPads. Although it is encouraging to see Apple introduce more uniformity in the iPad lineup, we also can’t help but wonder about the price hike that Face ID inevitably brings to the table.

Image: 91Mobiles

The leaked schematics also reveal a single rear camera and that the device will allegedly have a smaller footprint than the first-generation iPad Pro that made its debut in 2015. Also, the upcoming 10.8-inch iPad will feature a USB Type-C port. There will also be magnetic connectors at the back and it might offer support for Apple’s Magic Keyboard that was introduced earlier this year.