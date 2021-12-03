Apple’s Universal Control feature could be delayed to 2022

Apple announced its new versions of operating systems — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey — back at WWDC 2021 in June. At the developer conference, a feature that caught everybody's eyes was Universal Control. This feature, when it rolls out, will allow Mac users to use their iPad and Mac seamlessly, just like one device. However, the feature hasn't even made it to the beta stage yet, and now it seems that it will be delayed to 2022.

What is Universal Control

Universal Control on macOS Monterey lets users work with a single mouse and keyboard and move between Mac and iPad. If you set your iPad next to the mac, and as you drag your mouse cursor to the direction of the iPad, you get the option to control the iPad with that same peripheral, which means you no longer require extra accessories for your iPad to get productive work done.

After the WWDC 2021 conference, Apple announced that Universal Control won't be a part of the initial release of macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15. The company said that the feature will be "available later this fall." It's December, Apple released its new iOS 15.2 Beta 4, along with iPadOS 15.2 Beta 4, and macOS Monterey 12.1 Beta 4 this week, and Universal Control is still to show up. With the Universal Control not available in the beta stage yet, and keeping in mind Apple releases quite a few beta updates before rolling out any feature to the stable users, it seems that Universal Control will be delayed to 2022.

Now you may ask what's new in macOS Monterey 12.1 Beta 4. Well, Apple says it just resolves a SwiftUI bug where “document-based apps no longer include a Save As menu item above Duplicate.” And of course, it fixes a few bugs, but the Universal Control setting is still unavailable in the System Preferences. The feature has made an appearance here and there on macOS, but you can't still use it. While we hope Universal Control at least makes it to the beta stage this year, you can throw your hat at a workaround that popped up earlier this year and try to make the feature work.

Apple, if it follows its usual feature release schedule, will release the Universal Control first in the macOS Monterey Beta channel. If you're willing to install macOS Monterey Beta on your Mac, check out our guide on how you can install macOS Monterey Beta on your Mac right now.

