iPhone 12
iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 was announced just a few months ago, and iPhone 13 rumors have already started making the rounds. A new rumor alleges that the much-beloved touchID would mark its return with the iPhone 13 lineup. The feature disappeared from iPhones when Apple introduced FaceID as the biometric authentication mode. The only 2020 iPhone to have TouchID was the iPhone SE, which featured an iPhone 8-like design with big bezels.

The latest development comes from a couple of tipsters. First, while replying to a user’s tweet, a tipster who goes by the name L0vetodream said that Touch ID will ”be back soon.” However, there was no conclusive evidence of the rumor. But Jon Prosser, famous for his Apple-related leaks has also replied to the same tweet saying, “You’re getting it.” Since there is no upcoming iPhone but the iPhone 13, it is being speculated that the future lineup will come equipped with TouchID.

TouchID could be housed in the power button of iPhone 13

How Apple is planning to integrate TouchID on the iPhones remains unknown. However, the go-to version could be integrating TouchID in the power button, which Apple has already done with the iPad Air 4. It will be interesting to see if Apple applies the same tech on its upcoming iPhone 13 lineup or introduces something new like the in-display TouchID.

The fingerprint biometric authentication feature has been a topic of conversation in the post-Covid-era where people are almost always in masks when outdoors. Hence, FaceID doesn’t work, and you have to enter your pin to unlock your device. For the unaware, Apple got rid of the feature in 2018. But the new iPhone SE and the iPad Air 4 have showcased the importance of fingerprint authentication on mobile devices.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro+ leaked specs hint at Snapdragon 888 SoC, 55W fast charging
It might go official on January 20.
Pocketnow Daily: EVERYTHING We’re Getting from Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Unpacked! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about everything were expecting from the next Samsung Galaxy S21 Unpacked, and more.
leaked images samsung galaxy s21 series twitter @we_the_techies
Of course, Samsung Galaxy S21 series has now leaked in hands-on images and videos
The fresh Galaxy S21 leak offers us the best look at Samsung’s upcoming smartphones via hands-on images and videos.