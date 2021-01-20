The iPhone 12 was announced just a few months ago, and iPhone 13 rumors have already started making the rounds. A new rumor alleges that the much-beloved touchID would mark its return with the iPhone 13 lineup. The feature disappeared from iPhones when Apple introduced FaceID as the biometric authentication mode. The only 2020 iPhone to have TouchID was the iPhone SE, which featured an iPhone 8-like design with big bezels.

The latest development comes from a couple of tipsters. First, while replying to a user’s tweet, a tipster who goes by the name L0vetodream said that Touch ID will ”be back soon.” However, there was no conclusive evidence of the rumor. But Jon Prosser, famous for his Apple-related leaks has also replied to the same tweet saying, “You’re getting it.” Since there is no upcoming iPhone but the iPhone 13, it is being speculated that the future lineup will come equipped with TouchID.

TouchID could be housed in the power button of iPhone 13

How Apple is planning to integrate TouchID on the iPhones remains unknown. However, the go-to version could be integrating TouchID in the power button, which Apple has already done with the iPad Air 4. It will be interesting to see if Apple applies the same tech on its upcoming iPhone 13 lineup or introduces something new like the in-display TouchID.

The fingerprint biometric authentication feature has been a topic of conversation in the post-Covid-era where people are almost always in masks when outdoors. Hence, FaceID doesn’t work, and you have to enter your pin to unlock your device. For the unaware, Apple got rid of the feature in 2018. But the new iPhone SE and the iPad Air 4 have showcased the importance of fingerprint authentication on mobile devices.