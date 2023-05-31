Amazon’s latest offers will get you great savings on one of Apple’s best-selling iPad models, as the sixth-generation iPad Mini is now selling for just $400 after receiving a 20 percent discount. This tablet launched back in September 2021, so it’s getting closer to the two-year mark, which might explain these cool savings. Either way, this small tablet is an excellent option for those looking for a new device to take notes, watch your favorite content, and more.

iPad Mini (6th generation) $400 $499 Save $99 The iPad mini (6th generation) combines the best iPad features into a compact package that's easy to handle and extremely lightweight. It supports the 2nd generation Apple Pencil and ships with the A15 Bionic processor. $400 at Amazon

Apple’s iPad Mini features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, 64GB storage space, 12MP cameras on both sides and Touch ID technology for biometric verification. You also get all-day battery life, which is very important if you’re moving around day to day. The latest iPad Mini is also compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil, transforming it into one of the world’s best note-taking devices.

You can also consider picking up a new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, as this model comes with an 8.7-inch display, 32GB storage, and more for just $105, thanks to a very compelling 34 percent discount. Indeed, it’s not as powerful as an iPad or as effective for productivity, but it will help you enjoy your favorite content on the go. This option may also be a great gift for kids, as it comes with a sturdy metal frame and a long-lasting battery that will keep your kids entertained for longer, whether they’re watching their favorite cartoons or just browsing the web to find the information they need to complete their homework.