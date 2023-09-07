We have great news for every music lover out there, as the latest savings applied to Apple’s AirPods Pro and other great headphones will let you enjoy your music to the fullest without bugging those around you. Savings start with the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro, which are now available for $199 thanks to a 20 percent discount, representing $50 in instant savings. The latest version of the AirPods Pro comes with better active noise canceling than its predecessors, improved Adaptive Transparency, personalized Spatial Audio, a MagSafe Charging Case, and up to 30 hours of battery life when you have your charging case around.

Apple Airpods Pro $199 $249 Save $50 The AirPods Pro will deliver amazing sound quality, and tons of amazing features, including active noise cancelation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and more. $199 at Amazon

Of course, you might also consider picking up the Apple AirPods Max, which also receive interesting discounts. The latest deal lets you pick up a pair of these excellent and stylish headphones for just $450 after a 14 percent discount and an extra $20 price cut that will be reflected at checkout. The AirPods Max have been around for quite a while, but they’re still Apple’s best option for music lovers, as they arrive with superb noise canceling, Spatial Audio, Transparency mode, and other cool features.

If you’re not into Apple, you can also consider picking up a pair of Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones, which are now available for $269 thanks to a 29 percent discount. These are an amazing option for those who are constantly on the move, as they will deliver up to 60 hours of battery life. Yes, they also include Noise canceling and other cool features. And if you’re looking for more affordable Skullcandy Crusher Evo, which now go for $137, down from a $200 price tag.

And if you want to charge your new headphones incredibly fast, remember that you can also add Pluggable’s newest GaN charger blocks to your cart, as they are currently receiving a massive 42 percent discount, which applies to the Black and White models that will deliver 30 PD. Just remember to add the on-page coupon to take advantage of this great deal.