We’ve been hearing rumors of Apple readying an AirPods Pro successor in the first half of 2021 for a couple of months now. So far, details about what Apple has in the pipeline have been fairly slim, which is not surprising considering the notoriously secretive streak of Apple. Now, a new leak suggests that Apple might offer the second-generation AirPods Pro in two sizes, which might come as a welcome surprise for my stans and potential buyers. Leakster Mr-White has shared what appears to be an image of the AirPods Pro 2’s internal components.

New in-house chip and a stem-less design

Spotted by the folks over at Macrumors, it is worth noting that the flat connection relays are of two sizes, indicating that Apple might be experimenting with two sizes with the same core hardware such as audio chip and drivers. However, it is also possible that the smaller component might be destined for the rumored AirPods Pro Lite model that we’ve been hearing about lately. Talking about chips, the tipster notes that the AirPods Pro 2 might use the in-house W2 chip.

New AirPods Pro Mabey Two Sizes Still W2 Chips 🤨 pic.twitter.com/R5MpzUrUlg — Mr·white (@laobaiTD) December 29, 2020

It appears that the W2 chip will be a successor to the W1 chip that was fitted inside the standard AirPods and a few Beats headphones such as the Beats Solo 3 Wireless and the Beats PowerBeats 3 Wireless. It enables a seamless pairing experience and is also said to play a role in conserving battery juice as well. At this point in time, it is unclear what improvements the W2 chip inside the AirPods Pro 2 will bring to the table compared to the W1 silicon. However, a previous leak did mention that Apple’s upcoming wireless earbuds will come equipped with a new in-house chip.

AirPods Pro Lite are also rumored to be in development

If other rumors are anything to go by, Apple is reportedly trying to remove the stem from the second-gen AirPods Pro. Doing so would give them a smaller, more easily manageable profile similar to what Samsung has done with its Galaxy Buds range. Such a design also ensures a better in-ear fit and reduces the risk of the earbuds falling off from the ears. And with Apple reportedly offering the AirPods Pro 2 in two sizes, buyers will get to choose the one that provides a better in-ear fit and offers the best experience, especially when it comes to sealing the ear canal and achieving better noise isolation.