There are many ways to enjoy life, but great music improves every moment. Unfortunately, life isn’t like the movies, where you get the perfect song for every situation playing in the background. But you can still choose to play your favorite beats through a new pair of Apple AirPods, as the latest deal shaves 38 percent off the price of the second-generation model.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen Despite not offering Spatial Audio or Lossless audio, these AirPods are still among the best you can buy for your Apple device. AirPods 2nd Gen features iCloud sync, in-ear detection, "Hey Siri," fast pairing, and more. For this price, they're definitely one of the best earbuds you can buy for your iPhone. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest deals carry huge savings on Apple’s gen-2 AirPods. They are currently available for just $99 after receiving a 38 percent discount, representing $60 savings. Indeed, they may not be the latest model around, but they are still a great option for music lovers. They arrive with a wired charging case and up to 24 hours of battery life. Of course, you can also consider going for the higher-end AirPods Pro, which are getting an 8 percent discount, leaving them up for grabs at $230. These earbuds arrive with Active Noise Canceling, Adaptive Transparency, personalized Spatial Audio, and other cool features.

Another great alternative comes from Sony, as the LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones are now available for $148 with 18 percent savings. And if you want over-ear alternatives, check out the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, which are now going for $148, thanks to a 26 percent discount. They usually sell for $200, which means you get to keep $more than $50 in savings. And If you want a more affordable option, you can also check out the TREBLAB Z2 workout headphones, which now go for $90 thanks to the latest 25 percent discount.

Suppose you want to share your tunes with your friends. If that's the case, consider picking up a new TREBLAB HD77 for just $60 thanks to a massive 50 percent discount, or get the TREBLAB HD-Max for $119 and score 30 percent savings. I’d personally go for the larger 50W-powered behemoth, as you can use it anywhere you want, thanks to its IPX6 rating.