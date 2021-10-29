It seems that 2021 has also been a successful year for Cupertino. The company has reported a total of $9.17 billion in the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, which aligns with Q3 of the current year. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook mentioned that there was a strong demand for MacBooks, with the M1 MacBook Air standing out among the rest. Plus, the company has also reached an all-time revenue record thanks to its services.

Apple’s sales numbers keep getting better and better as the company’s financial chief, Luca Maestri, said that the company’s Mac revenues have been the best during the last five quarters. We must also remember that the company didn’t release any new Macs during this quarter as the latest 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models just recently became available. However, the main star behind Apple’s successful MacBook sales is the MacBook Air. MacBook Sales are still being a huge success. The pandemic still affects the world, and more people are forced to keep working from their homes.

The MacBook Air wasn’t the only product with great numbers, as the iPad section also managed to deliver $8.25 billion, which represents a 21 percent increase when compared to last year’s sales numbers. These sales were directly influenced by the launch of the new iPad and the iPad mini.

Shifting over to Apple’s services, the company reported $18.27 billion in earnings in Q4 2021 fiscal year, which set an all-time quarterly revenue record. This boost in revenue represents an almost 25 percent increase from the $14.54 billion reported last year during the same period. This was possible thanks to Apple’s 745 million paid subscriptions which is a significant year-on-year improvement.

Luca Maestri said that Apple’s services brought $68 billion in revenue in 2021, which is a massive difference from previous years since it triples the company’s earnings numbers from six years ago. Apple’s services earnings include everything generated from the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Pay, Apple Card, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, AppleCare+, and more.

