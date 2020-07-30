According to recent data, iPhone sales have skyrocketed in China. The last report from Shanghai’s CINNO Research claims that Apple’s Q2 sales have seen a huge leap when compared to the previous quarter.

It seems that Apple’s presence in the Chinese market is growing steadily. Apple started this year a bit slow, as Apple reported that it had only sold 500,000 phones. However, things have improved thanks to the iPhone 11 and the new iPhone SE, and it seems that Apple has managed to sell 7.4 million units. In other words, Apple has managed to see a 225 percent increase in iPhone sales, which also results in a 62 percent yearly increase. We also see a 32 percent increase when we compare Q2 2020 to Q2 2019. Still, this isn’t enough for Apple to take the crown of phone sales in the Chinese market since Huawei still holds first place with 36.6 million sales, followed by OPPO, vivo, and Xiaomi.

Source GSM Arena

Vis GizChina