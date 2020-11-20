Today’s deals include Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air for $899 with $100 savings. This will get you a new laptop with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. If you want to spend more money, you can get a new 16-inch MacBook Pro starting at $2,149 with $250 savings, which gets you 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM with a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor. Finally, Apple’s 21.5-inch mid-2020 iMac with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 2.3GHz Intel Core i5processor can be yours for just $1,199 with a $100 discount.

We continue with the Motorola RAZR 5G, which is getting a $400 discount, leaving it at just $1,000 in its unlocked version that comes with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM under the hood. We get more Android phone deals, as the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is getting a $151 discount, leaving it at $549, and you get an unlocked device with 128GB storage. The Moto Edge with 256GB storage and 6GB RAM can be yours for just $400 with $300 savings, or the Galaxy A21 for $500 with $100 savings in its 128GB version.

Chromebooks are also on sale, as we get $200 savings on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook with an Intel Core i5 processor, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for $799. The ASUS Chromebook Flip is getting a $40 discount, which leaves it at $530. And there are three more options from Acer. The Acer Chromebook 331 is available for $169 with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, down from its regular $229. The Acer Chromebook 715 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage can be yours for $349, with $150 savings

Finally, the new Apple Watch Series 6 is getting a $120 discount in its 44mm GPS + Cellular version, leaving it at $629, which is less expensive than the 40mm version with a $40 discount, which leaves it at $659.

