Today’s deals start with the previous generation iPad Pro that gets huge discounts, depending on the model you choose. The WiFi-only 12.9-inch variant with 64GB in storage can be yours for just $799, down from a regular $999 price tag. The Wi-Fi + cellular version 11-inch iPad Pro with 1TB in storage gets $249 off, meaning you can get one for $1,250.

You can also get a new Garmin vívofit 4 activity tracker for just under $50 after a $30 discount. This deal is available on its three different color variants and regular size.

The Razer Kraken UltimateRGB USB gaming headset with spatial surround sound, Chroma RGB lighting, and retractable active noise-canceling mic can now be yours for $99.99 with free shipping. In other words, you can save $30 from its original price. However, you can only choose the classic black color option.

If you need more storage space, the Samsung T5 portable SSD with 500GB in storage is $20 off. You can get one for $89.99, and remember if it’s portable, it also means that it’s an external drive, so you can take your info with you anywhere you want.

