Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 and more products are on sale

We start today’s deals with Apple’s fourth-generation iPad Air that is now selling for as low as $516 after receiving a 14 percent discount that translates to $83 savings on its Space Gray color option. This model comes with Wi-Fi-only support, 64GB storage space, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, a Touch ID embedded power button for biometric authentication, and Apple Pay. You also get a 12MP back camera and a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera.

You can also opt for the other color options, but you will find those selling for $539 after a 10 percent discount. Whatever the case, you will be getting a beautiful tablet that supports the second-generation Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is also on sale, and you can get one for $2,004 after a $296 discount. This will get you a new laptop with a 13.5-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage space in matte black. Of course, you can also opt for other models that pack less power under the hood. For instance, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, sells for $1,399 after scoring an 18 percent discount that translates to $300 savings.

And you can make your new Surface Laptop 4 more productive when using it with an HP M27fq QHD Monitor that now sells for $270 after receiving a $50 discount. This computer monitor features a 27-inch OPS display with Eyesafe that also includes AMD’s Freesync technology, and it is perfect for dual setups thanks to its borderless design. You can also choose to get a new Philips SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light that will produce multiple lights and sounds to help you relax while working or put it beside your bed to help you sleep better and faster.