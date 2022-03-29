Apple’s previous generation iPad Air, and the Apple Watch Series 6 are receiving killer discounts

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon, Woot, and other great online stores, where we now find the iPad Air gen-4 getting a very compelling 12 percent discount that translates to $70 savings. In other words, you can get your new iPad Air for just $530 on its Green color variant. This iPad model features a beautiful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, Touch ID, and other great features. However, if you want to put your hands on a different color option, then you will have to pay $5 more for your device. Well, that will also depend on the color variant you go for.

You can also get your hands on a refurbished Apple Watch Series 6, as Woot is currently selling these amazing smartwatches starting at $240, and options will go all the way up to $270. There’s a 10 unit limit per customer, so you may want to hurry up before they sell out.

We have also spotted some interesting deals on the HyperX - Streamer Starter Pack SoloCast USB Microphone and Cloud Core Gaming headset that sells for $60 after receiving a $70 discount representing 53 percent savings. If you don’t want this combo, you can also consider a new Blue Snowball ICE Plug’ n Play USB Microphone available for $40 after a $10 discount representing 20 percent savings. Or get the M-Audio Uber Mic USB Microphone with Headphone Output from B&H, as it is currently available for $40 after a 64 percent discount.

Other deals feature the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that is now available for $171 after scoring a $59 discount. This will get you an amazing keyboard with tactile switches, and believe me, I should know since this is one of my favorite keyboards. And you can also get a new PNY XLR8 CS3040 500GB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid State Drive for just $70 after scoring a $40 discount.