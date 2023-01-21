Amazon’s latest offer will help you score insane savings on the previous generation 14-inch MacBook Pro, as you can now pick up one of these powerful laptops for just $1,600. This will get you a new 2021 version in Silver with an M1-pro chip with an 8-core CPU and a 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, a long-lasting battery that will deliver up to 17 hours of regular use, a gorgeous 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, all the ports you need to stop having to buy dongles all the time, an improved design that leaves chamfered bezels in the past and more.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Suppose you want more storage space. In that case, you can get the 1TB storage version that sells for $1,999, thanks to a 20 percent discount. This model comes with a slightly better and more potent M1 Pro chip, as it packs a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU. It usually sells for $2,499, but today’s offer will let you take one home while scoring a huge $500 discount.

If you’re interested in the latest models, remember that you can currently score $49 savings on the latest M2 Pro models, which is still better than paying full price for any laptops these days.

However, we have found another option for those who want to upgrade their laptops without breaking the bank. For instance, you can pick up the 13-inch MacBook Pro model with an M2 chip for $1,149 after receiving a 12 percent discount. And suppose you’re still not entirely in love with the idea of getting a new Mac. In that case, you can also consider purchasing a new LG gram 16 ultra-lightweight laptop for just $1,134 after scoring a huge 33 percent discount, translating to $566 savings, or get the larger LG gram 17 for $1,604, which represents 24 percent savings.