We start today’s deals with the previous generation MacBook Air. This laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, and it includes a 13-inch Retina display with True Tone technology, stereo speakers, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, 8GB RAM, with 512GB SSD storage. You can get yours for just $1,150 with a $150 discount. However, you can get the latest M1 MacBook Pro with 256GB if you are willing to add $100 more, as the Space Gray version is selling for $1,250, that’s $50 less than its regular $1,300 price tag. You can also check out Amazon’s latest MacBook selection to see if there’s anything you like.

If you’re looking for a new Android smartphone, there are several options for you. We start with the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with 128GB storage in Cosmic Gray, which can currently be yours for $$790 with a $210 discount. Get the budget-friendly Galaxy S20 FE for $550 with $150 savings. However, you can still get the Galaxy S20 and the S20 FE for as low as $440 and $240 if you trade in an eligible smartphone at Samsung.com.

If you’re not a Samsung fan, you can also go for the Google Pixel 4 with 64GB storage in Just Black for $518 with $281 savings. The Google Pixel 3 with the same storage and color option is down to $29, meaning $470 savings, and the Google Pixel 3a XL can be yours for just $369 with a $110 discount.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is also on sale today. You can get the 41mm version with GPS and Bluetooth connectivity and its advanced health monitoring for just $300 with $100 savings. The 45mm version is also getting a $100 discount, which leaves it at $330. Now, if you’re just looking for a fitness tracker, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is getting a $10 discount, which means you can get one for $50.