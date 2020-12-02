We start today’s deals with the previous generation MacBook Air. This laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, and it includes a 13-inch Retina display with True Tone technology, stereo speakers, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, 8GB RAM, with 512GB SSD storage. You can get yours for just $1,150 with a $150 discount. However, you can get the latest M1 MacBook Pro with 256GB if you are willing to add $100 more, as the Space Gray version is selling for $1,250, that’s $50 less than its regular $1,300 price tag. You can also check out Amazon’s latest MacBook selection to see if there’s anything you like.

Buy Intel-powered MacBook Air
Buy M1 MacBook Pro
See complete MacBook selection

If you’re looking for a new Android smartphone, there are several options for you. We start with the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with 128GB storage in Cosmic Gray, which can currently be yours for $$790 with a $210 discount. Get the budget-friendly Galaxy S20 FE for $550 with $150 savings. However, you can still get the Galaxy S20 and the S20 FE for as low as $440 and $240 if you trade in an eligible smartphone at Samsung.com.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S20
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 series

If you’re not a Samsung fan, you can also go for the Google Pixel 4 with 64GB storage in Just Black for $518 with $281 savings. The Google Pixel 3 with the same storage and color option is down to $29, meaning $470 savings, and the Google Pixel 3a XL can be yours for just $369 with a $110 discount.

Buy Google Pixel 4
Buy Google Pixel 3
Buy Google Pixel 3a XL

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is also on sale today. You can get the 41mm version with GPS and Bluetooth connectivity and its advanced health monitoring for just $300 with $100 savings. The 45mm version is also getting a $100 discount, which leaves it at $330. Now, if you’re just looking for a fitness tracker, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is getting a $10 discount, which means you can get one for $50.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm
Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm
Buy Samsung Galaxy Fit 2

You May Also Like
iPhone 12
These are some of the best Apple deals for Black Friday
Check out our selection of some of the best Apple deals available during Black Friday, which include the iPhone 12 lineup, Macs, and more
Nokia 9.3 PureView, Prakhar Khanna, ParkyPrakhar
Nokia 9.3 PureView launch further delayed to H1 2021
The Nokia 9.3 PureView won’t be launching this year.
New iPhone 12 display issues have caught Apple’s attention
Check out the latest issue found in the display of the iPhone 12, and see if your device is also being affected