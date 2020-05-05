The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro was announced by Apple yesterday. This has made several retailers lower the prices for the previous model; that’s still a great buy. The previous-gen MacBook Pro is available for $1,095 after a $204 discount when you choose the version with 128GB in storage. You can also get the one with 256GB for $1,300 after a $199 discount.





If you’re looking for a new smartphone, the last device of LG’s G series is available for just $400. The LG G8 ThinQ with 128GB in storage in Aurora Black gets this price after a $200 discount. This is a factory unlocked version, so you can use it in any network without a problem, and it also includes a US warranty.

Next up is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e with 128GB in storage. This Wi-Fi only variant is the 2019 model, and it will save you $80 upon purchase. In other words, you can get one after paying $400. However, if you feel like you don’t need that much storage space, the 64GB version is available for $350 after a $50 discount.

If you want a new smartwatch, the Garmin vivomove HR hybrid smartwatch is $55.77 off, meaning you can get one for $144.22. It lets you stay connected with smart features that will allow you to control your music, notifications for incoming messages, calls, calendar reminders, and more. It also includes sensors that will monitor your heart rate, stress levels, sleep, and the best part is that its battery can go up to five days in smart mode or two weeks in watch mode, but this last one will only tell you time.

You can also get a new 65-inch TCL 8-series TCL Roku TV for $999. However, this is a today only offer that you may want to check if you’re looking to get a new smart TV.