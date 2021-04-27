Apple is rumored to launch new MacBook Pro models with in-house silicon in the second half of 2021, something that TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and a report from DigiTimes have predicted in the past few weeks. Now, a new report from Nikkei Asia claims that the next generation M-series silicon from Apple – tentatively called the M2 – has already entered mass production and will begin shipping as early as July this year.

“Shipments of the new chipset — tentatively known as the M2, after Apple’s current M1 processor — could begin as early as July for use in MacBooks that are scheduled to go on sale in the second half of this year, the people said.”

The report adds that the Apple M2 chip will first make its way to MacBooks, and then appear inside more Mac hardware in the subsequent months. Adding more details about the chip, it is based on the 5NMP process, which likely refers to the 5nm+ process, and is being manufactured by TSMC. The fundamental design remains the same, with the processing cores, GPU, and NPU – all integrated on the same chip, just like the M1 silicon. While the fabrication process remains fundamentally the same, it is unclear what improvements TSMC’s 5nm+ process brings to the table compared to the 5nm process.

Apple has new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the pipeline

Talking about the upcoming MacBook Pro models that will come equipped with the M2 chip, Apple is rumored to launch two models – 14-inch and 16-inch. These machines will reportedly feature an SD card reader and an HDMI port as well. But more importantly, they will also come fitted with a brighter mini-LED display that has already been used on the new iPad Pro with an M1 chip inside.

Additionally, the upcoming MacBook Pro models with the M2 chip will finally come with a fresh design that is said to adopt a flat-edged top and bottom. Moreover, the two upcoming devices are rumored to rely on a new MagSafe charging system with a magnetic power cable, while the Touch Bar strip at the top will be replaced by a row of physical function keys.