Apple is rumored to launch its next-gen iPad Pro in Q1 2020, and if leaks are anything to go by, the tablet will also make the jump to a new display technology called mini LED. Now, leakster Jon Prosser has added more fuel to those rumors, claiming that the new iPad Pro will be launched in March. Additionally, the tipster also mentioned that the AirTags object tracker might finally see the light of the day next month as well.

Familiar design with a major display technology upgrade

Just like last year, Apple is said to offer the upcoming iPad Pro in two screen sizes – 11-inch and 12.9-inch. As per alleged CAD-based schematics, the design language of Apple’s upcoming iPad will remain almost identical to that of its predecessor. You get two cameras at the back sitting alongside a LiDAR sensor in a squircle module. Over at the front, there will be symmetrically thin bezels on all sides.

For a while now, we’ve been hearing rumors that the next iPad Pro will make the switch to a mini LED display. In case you’re unaware, a mini LED mimics the inherent design of an OLED panel, and is said to offer much deeper blacks, improved contrast, and higher brightness compared to LCD panels.

However, all the rumors in the past have pointed to the presence of a mini LED panel on the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro in 2021, and not its smaller 11-inch sibling. While the same can’t be said with certainty, it appears that Apple will stick to an LCD display with ProMotion and True Tone tech for the 11-inch iPad Pro this year. Additionally, the next iPad Pro might bundle in support for mmWave 5G as well.

Notably, Prosser has also claimed that the AirTags – Apple’s long-rumored and oft-delayed object tracker – might finally make their official debut next month. Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted that the Apple object tracker will arrive in 2021. Third-party AirTags accessories from brands like Spigen have already been listed online and a hidden ‘Items’ tab in Apple’s Find My app has also been spotted, indicating that the launch of AirTags is indeed on the horizon.

