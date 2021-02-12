iPad

Apple is rumored to launch its next-gen iPad Pro in Q1 2020, and if leaks are anything to go by, the tablet will also make the jump to a new display technology called mini LED. Now, leakster Jon Prosser has added more fuel to those rumors, claiming that the new iPad Pro will be launched in March. Additionally, the tipster also mentioned that the AirTags object tracker might finally see the light of the day next month as well.

Familiar design with a major display technology upgrade

Just like last year, Apple is said to offer the upcoming iPad Pro in two screen sizes – 11-inch and 12.9-inch. As per alleged CAD-based schematics, the design language of Apple’s upcoming iPad will remain almost identical to that of its predecessor. You get two cameras at the back sitting alongside a LiDAR sensor in a squircle module. Over at the front, there will be symmetrically thin bezels on all sides.

For a while now, we’ve been hearing rumors that the next iPad Pro will make the switch to a mini LED display. In case you’re unaware, a mini LED mimics the inherent design of an OLED panel, and is said to offer much deeper blacks, improved contrast, and higher brightness compared to LCD panels.

READ MORE: A little something about Mini LED tech coming to LG TVs, and soon on Apple products too

However, all the rumors in the past have pointed to the presence of a mini LED panel on the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro in 2021, and not its smaller 11-inch sibling. While the same can’t be said with certainty, it appears that Apple will stick to an LCD display with ProMotion and True Tone tech for the 11-inch iPad Pro this year. Additionally, the next iPad Pro might bundle in support for mmWave 5G as well.

AirTags might finally launch next month

Notably, Prosser has also claimed that the AirTags – Apple’s long-rumored and oft-delayed object tracker – might finally make their official debut next month. Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted that the Apple object tracker will arrive in 2021. Third-party AirTags accessories from brands like Spigen have already been listed online and a hidden ‘Items’ tab in Apple’s Find My app has also been spotted, indicating that the launch of AirTags is indeed on the horizon.

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
samsung best samsung galaxy s21 colorful cases
Best Tech for her on Valentine’s Day
Lost while searching for that perfect gift? Pock one from this list of the best tech Valentine’s Day gift idea for her to make an impression.
Pocketnow Daily: Get Ready: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Launching EARLY! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3, new Android features, and more.
Microsoft Surface Laptops and several LG monitors are also on sale
Check out the latest deals on Microsoft Surface Laptops and convertibles that feature the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and more