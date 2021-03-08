Alright, looks like the previous leaks predicting an Apple launch event on March 16 were wrong. Tipster Jon Prosser has tweeted that the next Apple event is scheduled for March 23, almost a week later than previously reported. That date sounds familiar? Well, OnePlus announced earlier today that the OnePlus 9 series will also be making its grand debut on the same day. Looks like it’s going to be a busy day!

Four new products - iPad Pro, AirTags, AirPods 3, and Apple TV update too!

Coming back to the Apple launch event, Prosser further claims that Apple will launch new iPad Pro, AirTags, AirPods, and Apple TV refresh as well. Starting with the AirPods Pro, Apple is expected to launch an updated model in two sizes – 11-inch and 12.9-inch. Leaks suggest a familiar design, but with some notable internal upgrades such as a faster processor, 5G support, and likely a mini-LED display that is an improvement over the LCD panel on its predecessor.

Apple is also rumored to launch new AirPods later this month as well. As per alleged leaked images, the design might be inspired by the AirPods Pro, complete with a shorter stem, and in-ear profile with optional silicone tips, better gesture controls, wireless charging case, pressure-sensitive touch input area, and also the pressure-relief vent at the top as well.

The AirTags might finally break cover later this month

As for the AirTags, the long-delayed Bluetooth-based object tracker might finally make its debut. As per leaked renders and from what we’ve seen from official accessories from the likes of Spigen, the AirTags will have a circular profile, and might come in two sizes. Some reports also suggest that they might rely on the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology for more precise location tracking and positioning information. Prosser also namedropped an Apple TV in his tweet, but so far, the leak arena has been mum on what this might be.

Oh, OnePlus!

The launch date itself is rather surprising. Not for Apple, as the company has been unveiling new products in the month of March for the past few years. OnePlus, on the other hand, appears to be on the unlucky side for the second year now, as the OnePlus 9 series is also breaking cover in on March 23. Back in 2018, the company had to reschedule its OnePlus 6T launch event because also marked October 30 for a product launch event.