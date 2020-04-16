The battery performance of a laptop degrades over time, prompting users to replace it with a new one. The MacBook lineup is no exception. Apple has announced a new Battery Health Management feature that will tweak the charging behavior of MacBooks to extend the battery lifespan.

The new tool monitors a battery’s temperature history and charging pattern, and based on that data, it might reduce the battery’s maximum charge in order to slow down chemical aging. Battery Health Management is enabled by default, but users can choose to disable it from System Preferences in macOS.

Battery Health Management will arrive with the macOS Catalina 10.15.5 update that is now available for developers and will soon be rolled out widely. However, Apple warns that its new tool might limit the battery’s maximum charging capacity, which means your MacBook’s battery output might take a small hit.

Source: Apple