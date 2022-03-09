Apple’s new Studio Display will work with Windows, but there’s a catch

Apple launched a new Studio Display alongside several other great products during the latest Peek Performance event. This new and quite amazing product arrived with a massive 5K 27-inch display, 600 nits of peak brightness, an Apple A13 Bionic chip, and several great features. It is priced at $1,599, and it is also customizable, which may elevate the price tag to $2,000. It will be, without a doubt, one of the best monitors, if not the best monitor for your new Mac Studio, or any other Mac for that matter. But it seems that Windows users may also get in on the action.

Apple’s new Studio Display is, without a doubt, a beautiful piece of art. This new 27-inch monitor comes with tons of amazing features and even a processor to make it even better when managing its camera and audio system. It is compatible with Macs and some of the latest iPad models, and according to the guys over at the Verge, it will also be compatible with any Windows PC. I mean, if your PC is “capable of outputting to it.” The Studio Display should act like any other monitor with an integrated webcam and speakers.

Unfortunately, Windows users will have to miss out on some of the features that come with the Studio Display. Apple’s spokesperson Alex Bender said that the “Studio Display’s built-in 12 megapixel camera should work like a normal USB webcam when you’re using a PC.” However, they will be missing out on Center Stage, Spatial Audio, or the “Hey Siri” functionality.

"However, he did confirm that features like Center Stage won’t be available. That’s the case for other macOS-specific features too, like Spatial Audio or “Hey Siri” functionality, despite the fact that the monitor has a built-in iPhone chip. While it seems theoretically possible that you could AirPlay music or summon Siri while the Studio Display’s plugged into a Windows computer (like you could if you had a HomePod sitting next to your PC), Apple suggested that kind of functionality is limited to the Mac."

The resolution on the Studio Display will also depend on what your Windows PC may be capable of, as not every computer will be able to deliver 5K resolution at 60Hz. In other words, you can, but the Studio Display if you want to, but you may also want to consider spending that money on a new monitor and maybe a new speaker system for your home office.

Source The Verge