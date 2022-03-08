Apple’s new products: pricing and availability all in one place

Apple announced several great products today. We received a new iPhone SE, the fifth-generation iPad Air, an all-new Apple Studio, and the 5K Apple Studio Display. We also got information about some of the upgrades coming to its Apple TV+ streaming service, which will make most MLB fans extremely happy. So in case you missed it, we have decided to make a complete roundup of everything presented during Apple’s Peek Performance event, along with pricing and availability, in case you’re interested in picking up one of these new products.

Apple TV+ “Friday Night Baseball”

First up, we have Apple TV+ that will now include “Friday Night Baseball,” which will allow Apple users to tune in to two games on Friday nights during the regular season. Tim Cook also mentioned that these two games would be exclusive to Apple TV+ users, so we will have to wait and see. Whatever the case, Apple TV+ will still cost $4.99/month if you’re interested.

iPhone SE Gen 3

The new iteration of Apple’s iPhone SE may arrive with a familiar design that won’t impress anyone who looks at it, as it is just like looking at its predecessor. Whatever the case, this model comes with a more potent Apple A15 Bionic chip, 5G support, 3GB RAM, and storage options start at 64GB, going all the way up to 256GB. This new device will be available for pre-order on Friday, March 11, and you can get yours starting at $429. However, you can also opt for the larger storage options available at $479 and $579 for the 128GB and 256GB storage options. However, you can get your new iPhone SE for as low as $100 if you choose to trade in an eligible device.

Apple iPad Air Gen 5

Apple’s latest version of the iPad Air may look identical to its predecessor, but don’t be fooled. This new tablet is packed with tons of power. Yes, you may complain that you get the same 10.9-inch display with the same resolution, stereo speakers that will only work while on landscape mode, and the same Touch-ID embedded power button. However, this new model packs the same processor as the latest iteration of the iPad Pro. In other words, the iPad Air Gen 5 features Apple’s M1 processor.

So maybe having most of the same won’t be that bad, as we get the same support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, plus it also supports Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio, the Magic Keyboard, and you know what else stays the same? The price! You got that right. You get your new iPad Air starting at $599 on the Wi-Fi-only models and $749 on the cellular models. However, you will have to wait until March 18 to pre-order yours.

Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display

This here is probably the most potent PC ever made. It comes packed with an amazing new M1 Ultra processor. This new chip allows this Mac mini on steroids to support up to 128GB RAM, 8x better graphics than the original M1 chip, and other great features. However, you will also be able to get this new Mac Studio with Apple’s M1 Max chipset, which will make it a bit more affordable, as it will start at $1,999. The M1 Ultra variant will start at $3,999, and it will pack 64GB RAM and 1TB SSD inside. However, if you were to max out this model, you would find yourself paying $7,999. This will get you a whopping 128GB RAM and an 8TB SSD. You can order yours today, and you will be able to pick your up beginning Friday, March 18.

Unfortunately, the Mac Studio doesn’t come with a display, which means that you should also consider checking out the Studio Display that will start at $1,500. This display is also available right now, but you will have to wait just under two weeks to get your hands on one. And while you’re at it, you can also check out the new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad that retails for $199, or get the Magic Trackpad and the Magic Mouse that sell for $149 and $99, respectively.