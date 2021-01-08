We are once again receiving information regarding Apple’s new mini-LED devices. This time we get rumors claiming that Apple could be planning on giving its MacBook Air a new mini-LED display as soon as 2022.

According to a recent report from DigiTimes, we could get a MacBook Air refresh next year. This information goes along the lines of previous predictions from Ming-Chi Kuo. He believes that Apple is working to give its users a mini-LED version of the MacBook Air, which could mean that we may not see many changes between the latest M1 powered MacBook Air and the upcoming model.

As you may have heard, the MacBook Air won’t be Apple’s first laptop with a mini-LED display. Rumors suggest that the first Macs to include this feature will be redesigned MacBook Pro models. They are also expected to launch late in the second quarter or in the third quarter of 2021 and will most likely feature Apple Silicon chips. However, rumors suggest that we will get a new 14-inch version to launch alongside the well-known 16-inch model.

We are also waiting for Apple to launch an iPad Pro refresh with mini-LED displays in the first quarter of 2021, which means that we may soon get an idea of this technology’s benefits in the upcoming Macs. Kuo says that these new MacBook Pro models will deliver increased brightness, improved contrast, richer colors, and more.

“The sources expect that Apple’s 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros and 16-inch MacBook Pro set to be released in 2021 will be equipped with mini-LED displays and adoption of miniLED will be expanded to its MacBook Air products in 2022.”

It is also said that mini-LED displays won’t have a huge impact on MacBook’s prices since Apple Silicon chips are significantly less expensive than Intel processors. This will help Apple to include this technology in future Macs while still keeping costs under control. It would also increase MacBook shipments, as Kuo believes that Apple will see shipments growing by 100 percent over the next three years, selling up to 35 million units per year.

Source DigiTimes

Via MacRumors