We are once again receiving information regarding Apple’s new mini-LED devices. This time we get rumors claiming that Apple could be planning on giving its MacBook Air a new mini-LED display as soon as 2022.

According to a recent report from DigiTimes, we could get a MacBook Air refresh next year. This information goes along the lines of previous predictions from Ming-Chi Kuo. He believes that Apple is working to give its users a mini-LED version of the MacBook Air, which could mean that we may not see many changes between the latest M1 powered MacBook Air and the upcoming model.

As you may have heard, the MacBook Air won’t be Apple’s first laptop with a mini-LED display. Rumors suggest that the first Macs to include this feature will be redesigned MacBook Pro models. They are also expected to launch late in the second quarter or in the third quarter of 2021 and will most likely feature Apple Silicon chips. However, rumors suggest that we will get a new 14-inch version to launch alongside the well-known 16-inch model.

We are also waiting for Apple to launch an iPad Pro refresh with mini-LED displays in the first quarter of 2021, which means that we may soon get an idea of this technology’s benefits in the upcoming Macs. Kuo says that these new MacBook Pro models will deliver increased brightness, improved contrast, richer colors, and more.

“The sources expect that Apple’s 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros and 16-inch MacBook Pro set to be released in 2021 will be equipped with mini-LED displays and adoption of miniLED will be expanded to its MacBook Air products in 2022.”

It is also said that mini-LED displays won’t have a huge impact on MacBook’s prices since Apple Silicon chips are significantly less expensive than Intel processors. This will help Apple to include this technology in future Macs while still keeping costs under control. It would also increase MacBook shipments, as Kuo believes that Apple will see shipments growing by 100 percent over the next three years, selling up to 35 million units per year.

Source DigiTimes

Via MacRumors




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Dell Latitude 13 7320
Dell announces a Surface Pro X competitor in the form of Latitude 13 7320
The Dell Latitude 13 7320 features a 13-inch touch display. It comes with an FHD+ resolution.
Lavie mini lenovo
Lenovo brings back the netbook era with its 8-inch Lavie Mini mobile PC
The Lavie Mini packs the 11th Gen Intel CoreTM i7-1180G7 processor, but it is still in the prototype stage with no word on market arrival.
LG Gram 2021
LG Gram 2021 gets 11th- Gen Intel processors
The Gram 17, 16, and 14 have different display sizes and batteries, but the internal specs remain the same.