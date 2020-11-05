Rumors about Apple devices with mini-LED displays have been around for quite some time, so our time expecting them has also been extended. However, it seems that the wait may be getting closer to an end. A new report from Korea suggests that we may get a new iPad Pro with a mini-LED display in the first quarter of 2021.

According to a report from ET News, Apple would present its new iPad Pro with Mini-LED displays in the first months of 2021. LG would supply the display, and Patently Apple also claims that the company will also start mass production of these panels at the end of this year. Still, we have seen reports claiming that Apple has been preparing its supply chain for the future mini-LED devices since July.

If we go back this year, we can see that leaker L0vetodream gave us information saying that Apple would give us a new iPad Pro featuring a new A14X chip, 5G connectivity, and a mini-LED display in the first half of 2021. Ming-Chi Kuo has also given us insight into the matter, as he believes that the first model to include this new technology will be the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

However, we must also remember that Apple already refreshed its iPad Pro lineup back in March. Still, this could also mean that we may not get a major update. In other words, we could get a similar design, but the new models would feature mini-LED displays, a new and more powerful A14X processor, and 5G connectivity.

Now, Apple may also be working to include mini-LED displays in future MacBook models. This technology will give us an iPad Pro with a brighter display, improved contrast ratio, and increased power efficiency. So hopefully, we will see these displays make their way to smartphones as well.

Source ET News

Via MacRumors