Apple’s Magic Keyboard with floating design and built-in trackpad made its debut alongside the new iPad Pro models last month and was originally slated to arrive in May. Pulling off a surprise, Apple has announced that the new Magic Keyboard is now up for pre-orders and will start shipping next week. 

It can now be pre-ordered from the official Apple website and the Apple Store app in more than 30 countries, and will soon be available from Apple Stores and select Apple Authorized Resellers too. The new Magic Keyboard costs $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 for the 12.9-inch model.

Apple’s new iPad Pro accessory features a floating design that keeps the iPad Pro magnetically suspended above the keyboard deck and allows for easier angle adjustment. The backlit keys employ the scissor mechanism and offer 1mm travel, while the trackpad allows users to take full advantage of iPadOS’ gesture support.

