Ever since its debut earlier this month, the new MacBook Air with Apple’s own M1 silicon has received stellar reviews for the performance boost it brings to the table. Pocketnow’s own Jaime Rivera has been mighty impressed with the performance of this fanless machine, especially when it comes to demanding tasks such as exporting high-resolution videos. For all that firepower, many industry experts called it a great purchase at $999. But if you’ve been holding on for a price cut, B&H has already taken a sweet 10% off the device’s usual price, despite it being barely over a month old.

At the moment of writing this, the base configuration of the MacBook Air with 8 gigs of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage, and the M1 silicon can be yours for $899. Do keep in mind that the Apple M1 silicon version you get on this base configuration has a 7-core GPU, while the higher-end pricier variant has an 8-core GPU. But the base variant that is currently going on for $899 still offers plenty of processing power that can handle anything you throw at it with ease.

MacBook Air with M1 silicon The new MacBook Air with the M1 silicon has set a new standard for performance that is way higher than what an Intel-powered Mac can offer. And with a $100 discount at B&H that brings its price down to just $899, you should definitely get this as your next machine. View at Best Buy

As for the rest of the package, you get a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560×1600 pixels, the M1 chip handling things under the hood, 8 gigs of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. The biggest improvement is in the battery department, with Apple claiming up to 15 hours of web browsing and 18 hours of movie playback. Apple has also upgraded the Type-C Thunderbolt port to USB 4.0 standard, of which there are two on the device. The design remains the same as the Intel-powered MacBook Air, but Apple has removed the internal fan for more silent operation.

Read this Twitter thread by Pocketnow’s Jaime Rivera highlighting the insane power of the M1 MacBook Air and decide for yourself: