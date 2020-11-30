Apple’s new MacBook Air with the M1 silicon is less than a month old, but the device has already started a lot of chatter with the performance gain it brings to the table. It was surprising to see that that the new machine has dropped $100 in its asking price for Black Friday, but if you missed that deal, Cyber Monday has got your back. B&H Photo Video is currently offering the M1 MacBook Air with a 10% discount on its regular asking price.

Thanks to the Cyber Monday price cut, you can now grab the MacBook Air with M1 silicon from B&H Photo Video for just $899 in all three colors. This is the base configuration we are talking about, which offers 8 gigs of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage, and a 7-core GPU. The machine is available with $100 worth of savings in all three trims – silver, gold, and space gray.

Lowest price on the M1 MacBook Air so far!

Talking a bit about the device itself, it comes equipped with a 13.3-inch Retina display which supports the wider P3 color gamut. Battery life has also received a noteworthy boost, with Apple promising up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing and a peak 18 hours of video playback. You will also find two USB Type-C Thunderbolt ports that support USB 4 standard, and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) is there too.

The octa-core M1 silicon is touted to offer 3x CPU performance per watt, while the new GPU is claimed to offer a 2x boost in graphics performance. If you’ve been eyeing to purchase a new MacBook Air, the latest iteration of Apple’s sleek and lightweight computing machine with the M1 silicon can be a great option if you seek a lot of power at your disposal. And B&H Photo Video’s $100 Cyber Monday discount makes it an even more compelling deal.