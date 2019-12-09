Back in June 2019 at WWDC, Apple announced the highly anticipated refresh to the Mac Pro, and along with the new computer, Apple also showcased its Pro Display XDR, both products being made for “Pros”. The new Mac Pro had a lot of ports for upgradability. The devices have since been in the news because of production delays, mostly due to the US-China Trade war, leading to higher tariffs.

Finally, after about 6 months of waiting, consumers can now pre-order the devices starting December 10. An email first shared by MKBHD via Twitter mentions “the wait is almost over”.

The new Mac Pro starts at $5,999 while the Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999.