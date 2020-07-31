We start today’s deals with the new Apple Mac mini. This great PC comes with 8gB RAM, 512GB storage, and an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor. It is currently listed for $975 after a $124 discount, but you will see an extra $48.75 discount at checkout, so you would only end up paying $926.25.

Next up, we have the Razer Blade 15. This gaming laptop is getting a $285 discount, which leaves it at $1,315. You will get a powerful laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD.

You can get a new Samsung device with a free Galaxy Watch Active2. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is available for $1,380 and the Galaxy S20 for $1,000, with $249 and $238 discounts. Both devices are unlocked, but the Z Flip comes with twice the storage as the Galaxy S20.

If you’re looking for a less expensive Android smartphone, the TCL 10L is currently selling for $212.50 after a $37.50 discount. You get a new device with a 6.3-inch FHD LCD display, a 48MP quad-camera system, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. This device is also unlocked, meaning you can use it on the network of your choice.

Razer is also offering discounts on several of its gaming controllers. The Razer Wolverine Ultimate is getting a $30 discount leaving it at $130; the Razer Raion is selling for $80 after a $20 discount. The Razer Raiju Mobile is getting a $50 discount, which leaves it at $100, and the Razer Junglecat is getting a $10 discount, meaning you can get yours for $90. While you’re at it, you may also want to take a look at the Nintendo Joy-Cons in Neon Pink and Neon Green, which are available for $69 after a $10.99 discount.

Finally, the Jabra Elite 65T are available for just $94.03. You get a pair of one of the best wireless earphones in the market. These include an IP55 rating, a two-year warranty, and up to fifteen hours of non-stop action.