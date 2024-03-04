Key Takeaways New MacBook Air models with M3 chip offer faster performance, upgraded features, and support for two external displays.

Pricing starts at $1,099 for 13-inch model and $1,299 for 15-inch model. Colors include midnight, starlight, space gray, and silver.

New models boast up to 18 hours of battery life, 60% faster performance than M1 models, but M1-powered and M2-powered models are still available at a discount.

Apple has surprised us all with the launch of two new MacBook Air models, which are already available for purchase and will start shipping this Friday, March 8. The new models come packed with more power thanks to Cupertino’s M3 chip, meaning that you get faster CPU and GPU performance, an upgraded Neural Engine, and faster Wi-Fi speeds and the best part is that this new model will also support up to two external displays at once.

We have excellent news for those interested in purchasing a new MacBook Air, as new models are available on the market. Cupertino has launched new 13 and 15-inch models powered by the latest in Apple silicon. These two new variants start at $1,099 for the 13-inch model and $1,299 for the larger 15-inch MacBook Air with an M3 chip, which I believe is an excellent price tag for all the power you get with these machines. I mean, I recently got my hands on the M2-powered MacBook Air, and I love its speed, performance, and looks.

Since we’re talking about looks, we must also mention that the new models look nearly identical to their predecessors. However, there’s an excellent new upgrade that will make your new laptop less of a fingerprint magnet, as Apple claims:

"With its durable aluminum unibody enclosure that’s built to last, the new MacBook Air is available in four gorgeous colors: midnight, which features a breakthrough anodization seal to reduce fingerprints; starlight; space gray; and silver."

There’s also great news for those constantly on the road, as they will easily get you through the day and will deliver up to 18 hours of battery life, depending on the apps you use. You will also be amazed by how much power is under the hood of these laptops, as they are up to 60 percent faster than the M1-powered options and thirteen times faster than the last Intel-based MacBook Air.

Unfortunately, it’s not all great news, as Apple has also decided to discontinue the 2020 M1-powered MacBook Air, which was the last model to feature the classic chamfered design, and it also discontinued the larger 15-inch model with the M2 chip, which had a relatively a short run on the market. Either way, you can still get your hands on the older models starting at $750 for the M1 MacBook Air, which comes with a $250 discount at Amazon and Best Buy. Or get the M2-powered 15-inch MacBook Air for $100 less.

Either way, this is the perfect moment for you to upgrade to a new MacBook Air, as we will, most likely, also start to see the smaller M2-powered model get more and more affordable with each passing week.

Rumors also suggest Apple might release new iPad models, which is perfect considering that I have my sights set on a more potent M2-powered iPad Air, so fingers crossed, and I might get to upgrade my tablet soon.

