Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air is currently on sale

Amazon has started to apply discounts to the latest iteration of Apple’s MacBook Air. The latest offer lets you take one of these new and powerful laptops home, starting at $1,099 after receiving a $100 discount. This will get you and beautiful 2022 MacBook Air with an Apple M2 8-core CPU and more cores in the GPU section to deliver tons of power. You will also get a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space in its Starlight finish.

Unfortunately, Starlight is the only color option receiving special treatment, so you will have to wait a bit longer to get these savings on the other three variations. Either way, you will enjoy up to 18 hours of battery life, a redesigned laptop with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, which comes in Apple’s latest take on the notch.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you want a more affordable MacBook, you can also consider going for the M1-powered Apple MacBook Air that is still available and selling for just $900 at Best Buy. This model is scoring the same $100 savings, and it will get you 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and a slightly less powerful but still great Apple M1 chip. And the best part s that you can score these savings across the board.

13.6-inch MacBook Air (2022) The latest MacBook Air is powered by the M2 Apple Silicon, offering even better performance than the M1 series of chips. It has an excellent battery life and all the performance you need for multitasking, editing, and working on the go.

Finally, if you’re looking for more power, you should check out the latest iteration of Apple’s M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, which sells for $1,149 after receiving a 12 percent discount representing $150 savings. This model packs 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space under the hood, a long-lasting battery life, the same 13.3-inch Retina Display and overall design as its predecessor, which also means you get to deal with Apple’s Touch Bar and Touch ID to unlock your Mac, open password-protected documents and more.