Apple’s new iPhone SE could be on track to arrive in Q1 2022

It had been a while since we received information about the new iteration of Apple’s most affordable iPhone. Luckily we have received a new rumor suggesting that the new iPhone SE may be closer to a possible launch, as a report from Taiwanese research firm TrendForce claims that it could arrive in the first months of 2022.

According to new information from TrendForce, the new iPhone SE will arrive in the first quarter of 2022 by the end of March, to be more accurate. The new iteration of this device will remain in the mid-range smartphone segment, but it will finally feature 5G support.

“In terms of product development, Apple is staying with the plan to release its third-generation iPhone SE in 1Q22 and four models under a new series in 2H22. The third-generation iPhone SE is expected to be a major instrument in helping Apple establish a presence in the market segment for mid-range 5G smartphones. Its production volume for 2022 is forecasted to reach 25-30 million units.”

Previous rumors already mentioned that the new iPhone SE was going to arrive sometime in the first half of 2022, with 5G support, and it could also become the most affordable 5G iPhone ever, as it is believed that it may start selling for less than $699. We have also heard that the new model will not feature huge design changes. It seems that the new iPhone SE 3 would have the same external design as the one found in the 2020 iPhone SE model, meaning that we could receive the same 4.7-inch LCD display and a home button with Touch ID.

Source: TrendForce

Via: MacRumors