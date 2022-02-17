Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro could arrive with 8GB RAM

It seems that the new iPhone 14 lineup will pack tons of power under the hood. Indeed, Apple is well-known for delivering fast and potent products. But iPhones don't necessarily stand out for having the best specs available, or at least in the RAM department. For instance, you will see that Apple has been using 4GB RAM in its devices since the launch of the iPhone XS Max back in 2018, and it continued to do so until the announcement of the iPhone 12 Pro that launched with 6GB RAM, while Android phones are now packing up to 16GB RAM.

The latest iPhone 13 lineup also packed 6GB RAM on its Pro models, while the more affordable options featured 4GB RAM, once again. However, the latest rumors claim that Apple may include up to 8GB RAM on its higher-end iPhone 14 models.

According to information found on the Korean blog Naver, Apple will include 8GB RAM on the iPhone 14 Pro models. User “yeux1122” claims that this information comes from domestic supply chain sources, where we can now confirm how much RAM is coming in Apple’s upcoming iPhone models. Further, the post also claims that the schedule to start mass production “seems to proceed faster” and that the iPhone 14 Pro would have the same RAM as the latest Galaxy flagship model, which is the recently announced Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

Domestic supply chain sources. It is said that the RAM installed in the iPhone 14 Pro to be released this year will be 8 GB. The parts related to the supply with related companies have already been confirmed, and the scheduling for mass production seems to proceed faster. The new Galaxy flagship model and RAM have become the same. (Machine translation)

You may want to take this information with some salt, as there’s no way to confirm or deny this rumor. However, we must also remember that this is not the first time we have heard that the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature 8GB RAM. Back in December 2021, analyst Jeff Pu also suggested that Apple was planning on delivering a new iPhone model with 8GB RAM and a 48MP camera.

Source Naver

Via MacRumors