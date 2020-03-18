Author
Apple has launched a new iPad Pro, and this one is a massive upgrade. To start things up, the new iPad Pro packs dual rear cameras and a LiDAR sensor for depth sensing. It draws power from the new A12Z Bionic processor with an M12 co-processor and an octa-core GPU.

The new iPad Pro comes in two sizes: 11-inch and 12.9–inch. Both of them have the ProMotion True Tone display and now have 128GB as the base storage configuration. Here’s a quick rundown of the hardware:

  • 11-inch (2388×1668) / 12.9-inch (2732×2048) ProMotion True Tone display with 264ppi pixel density and 600 nits brightness
  • A12Z Bionic processor
  • 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB storage
  • Dual rear cameras (12-megapixel f/1.2 wide-angle camera + 10-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle camera)
  • 7-megapixel f/2.2 TrueDepth camera
  • Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, and Gigabit-class LTE
  • 26Whr battery in the 11-inch model and 36.71Whr in the 12.9-inch variant

As for the redesigned iPad Pro cover, Apple calls it the Magic Keyboard. It now has a trackpad and backlit buttons, complete with a USB Type-C port for charging. More importantly, it has a floating design that allows the iPad to lift in the air for angle adjustment.

The new iPad Pro comes in silver and space gray colours. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, while the 12.9-inch sibling will set buyers by $999 for the base model. It is now up for pre-order and will hit the shelves next week. As for the Magic Keyboard cover, it starts at a whopping $299 and will be available in May, while the second-generation Apple Pencil carries a price tag of $129.

Source: Apple Newsroom

