Apple’s new iPad Air and the 5G iPhone SE may have entered production

It seems that Apple is getting ready to launch a new wave of products. Rumors suggest that Cupertino will launch a new iPad Air and an iPhone SE model with 5G support in the first half of 2022. The latest rumors give more weight to this information, as they claim that these devices have already started mass production.

According to the Japanese blog Mac Otakara, Apple has started producing a new fifth-generation iPad Air and the third-generation iPhone SE. The publication cites reliable sources in China, who explain that the upcoming iPhone SE gen-3 will arrive with an Apple A15 Bionic chip under the hood and 5G support. However, those are the only changes expected in the upcoming iPhone SE 2022, as it will allegedly stick to the same design we saw in the current version, and it will also lack support for MagSafe accessories.

The new iPad Air is also expected to launch with Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, a 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera with Center Stage, Quad-LED True Tone flash, and 5G support on cellular models. The design seems to be the same we see in the current version of Apple’s iPad Air, which also means that we will only get a single camera on the back. We also expect the same 10.9-inch display with slim bezels, a USB-C Port, Touch ID embedded on the power button, and it seems that we may also get to see the new tablet arrive in the same color options, which include Space Gray, Silver, Green, Rose Gold, and Sky Blue.

“According to reliable sources in China, the iPhone SE (3rd generation), which is supposed to be the successor to the iPhone SE (2nd generation) released in April 2020, will retain the iPhone SE (2nd generation) chassis design and will continue to support Qi wireless charging, but will not support MagSafe. According to reliable sources in China, the iPhone SE (3rd generation) will retain the design of the iPhone SE (2nd generation) and will continue to support Qi wireless charging, but will not support MagSafe.”

We are expecting both devices to be announced during Apple’s next Spring event that may take place in March or April.

Source: Mac Otakara

Via: MacRumors