We have just come across several deals that may interest anyone looking for a new PC or laptop. First, you can get a new iMac with up to $150 discounts, depending on the display size and the specs you choose. The 21.5-inch that comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and an Intel Core i5 processor can be yours for $1,349 with $150 savings. However, you can get the same storage and RAM with an Intel Core i3 processor for $1,210, thanks to an $89 discount.

The 27-inch version is also getting a $150 discount if you get the version that comes with 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 3.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor, which means you can get one for $1,849. You can also get one for $1,675 if you can survive with half the storage space and a 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor, which will also get you $124 savings. And since you may want to place your new iMac or whatever display to optimal viewing height, you may want to get a new Twelve South HiRise Pro for iMac that’s currently getting a $61 discount, leaving it at just $108.50. while you’re at it, you may also want to consider getting a new Kensington Docking Station or a RAVPower 65W 4-Port Desktop USB Charging Station that are now selling for $160 and $43 with $40 and $17 savings, respectively.

Now, there’s no need to get a powerful PC. You can also get a new Chromebook for a fraction of the price of a Mac. For example, you can get a new Dell Chromebook 11 3000 with an 11.6-inch display, a Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 16GB flash memory for $215 with $135 savings. The HP Chromebook 14-inch HD Laptop is getting a $49 discount, which means you can get yours for $212, and it comes with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage space, and an Intel Celeron N400 processor. And if you want to spend a bit more, you can get the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop that’s now selling for $270 after a huge $229 discount.