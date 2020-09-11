We start today’s deals with Apple’s latest iMac with a 27-inch Retina 5K display for $1,700 after a $99 discount. This desktop PC comes packed with a 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. However, you could also go for more power and more storage space, as the iMac with 512GB SSD and a 3.8GHz Intel Core i7 processor is selling for $2,166 after a $133 discount.

Next up, we find several Samsung Galaxy devices on sale. We start with the unlocked US version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which comes bundled with a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, a pair of Galaxy Buds Live, and a Galaxy Watch Active2. Both the Galaxy Tab S6 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra come with 128GB in storage space, and you can get this offer for $2,143, with $246.97 savings.

However, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra without the other devices for $1,100 after a $200 discount. The Samsung Galaxy S20 is also an option if you’re looking to get a new phone, and it’s currently available for $850 with $150 savings. The Galaxy S20+ is selling for $1,050; the Galaxy S20 Ultra is going for $1,187, or last year’s Galaxy S10, which is now selling for $700 after a $50 discount. All of these devices are factory unlocked, and they come with 128GB in storage.

Sony’s 55-inch BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV latest model is selling for $1,898, down from its regular $2,300 price tag. This TV also includes HDR support and Alexa compatibility. You can also get a Fire TV edition of the Nebula Soundbar to complement your TV. You can get one for just $160 after a $70 discount, and you will get awesome sound thanks to the soundbar’s two subwoofers and two bass reflex ports.

Finally, we see some interesting accessories, including the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones, which are available in various colors. Some of them are $10 off, meaning you can get one for just under $190. If you’re looking for a gaming mouse, the Logitech G604 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is getting a $30 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at just $70. The PNY Elite-X Fit 128GB flash drive is available for just $18 after a $32 discount, and you can also get a pair of new EarPods with a 3.5mm headphone plug for $10.50 after a $19.50 discount.