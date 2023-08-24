Amazon’s latest offers come with great news for music lovers, as the newly released Beats Studio Pro are now receiving a very attractive discount, leaving them up for grabs at $250. The new Beats Studio Pro arrived last month with a $350 price tag, but today’s deal will get you a massive $100 discount, which makes it an absolute steal for a product this new.

The Beats Studio Pro over-the-ear headphones come with improved sound quality, enhanced noise cancelation, a USB-C port, and up to 40 hours of battery life. They support both Apple and Android devices, as well as the Find My network of both platforms. They're available in four colors, and offer an immersive listening experience.

Apple’s Beats Studio Pro arrive with amazing noise canceling and other outstanding features, including personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Lossless Audio, Apple and Android compatibility, up to 40 hours of non-stop music playback, loud and clear audio to help you enjoy your music to the fullest and have crystal clear conversations no matter where you are. Plus, you now get four different color options to choose from, which makes it even better for you to match your style.

If you want a more affordable alternative, you can also consider picking up a pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, which are now selling for $129 thanks to an even better 35 percent discount. These headphones usually go for $200, meaning that you can get yours and score $70 in instant savings. This product features Apple’s W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, up to 40 hours of listening time, and other cool features.

And if you’re looking for a smaller in-ear option, I can also recommend you check out the Beats Studio Buds, which are now up for grabs at $100 after scoring a 33 percent discount, which translates to $50 off. And if you’re in the market for a new gaming headset, I suggest you check out the latest offer applied to the CORSAIR HS80 RGB Wireless Multiplatform Gaming Headset, which now goes for $117, thanks to a 22 percent discount.