Apple’s new AR/VR headset could arrive with its own ‘realityOS’

It seems that Apple is finally getting closer to launching its long-rumored AR/VR headset. The latest information reveals that Apple is already developing a new OS for this product, as the name ‘realityOS’ has made an appearance on Apple’s App Store upload logs and Apple’s open-source code.

We have been receiving information about Apple’s new AR/VR headset for a long time. Some of these reports date back to 2019 when a report from The Information suggested that Apple would launch a new AR headset in 2022 and AR glasses in 2023, and guess what, we are already in 2022. Whatever the case, we know that Apple is working on at least two AR projects that may arrive later this year, or maybe until next year. But today, we aren’t going to focus on the product or its possible announcement. Instead, we have some exciting information courtesy of Twitter user @IAmMatthewDavis, who says that Apple accidentally confirmed realityOS. And if you look closely, line 380 of the code proves that iOS devices will work together with Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headset.

Further, Apple’s new AR/VR headset is expected to run on this new realityOS that was previously referred to as rOS, which stands for Reality Operating System, and it was first mentioned back Bloomberg back in 2017.

“Just as tvOS powers the Apple TV, macOS runs on Macs and watchOS runs on Apple Watches, “rOS” will power Apple’s AR headset. Geoff Stahl, formerly a software manager for games and graphics at Apple, is one of the directors of the “rOS” software group.”

We also saw more information about the possible features of Apple’s AR/VR headset thanks to @stroughtonsmith, who shares that the new device has its own OS and a realityOS Simulator. Previous rumors also suggest that Apple wants to create an App Store for the headset that will mainly focus on gaming, streaming video content, and video conferencing.

Ming-Chi Kuo has also spoken about the upcoming device, and he believes that the headset will feature two M1-style Apple silicon chips, which would allow for Mac-level computing power. The new AR/VR headset may also offer an innovative experience with seamless switching between AR and VR modes.

Via: MacRumors