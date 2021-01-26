It seems that Apple is finally ready to launch its long-awaited AirTags, as accessory makers seem to have stepped up their game. These companies are more than prepared to receive Apple’s new tracking devices, as they have come up with keychains, cases, and more items to keep them protected and close to your personal belongings.

We have been getting tons of rumors concerning the new Apple AirTags, but unfortunately, no official launch date. In the past, we saw patents revealing possible uses for these trackers, but it seems that Apple may have to settle for less, or at least in the beginning. Evan Blass already revealed a couple of AirTags accessories from Nomad, including a keychain made from leather and microfiber that would hold the tracker. A glasses strap, which comes with a rubber tensioner to hold the tracker in place and a premium braided black cord. But the latest leak comes from iMatteo, who posted what may be one of Spigen’s keychain options for the upcoming AirTags.

Earlier this month, we also received word from Ming-Chi Kuo claiming that we could expect the AirTags to launch sometime in 2021, as they would be part of a new series of Apple devices that allegedly include a new AR device. Ming-Chi Kuo also believes that we will also get an M1-powered 16-inch MacBook Pro refresh, a new 14-inch MacBook Pro, and a new iPad Pro with the mini-LED display.

Now, 2021 has just started, and there’s a long way to go. Still, we hope to see the new AirTags soon, as Apple is already preparing some of its apps to support these new devices. A clear example would be the recent discovery of a hidden ‘Items’ tab in the Find My app, which is expected to manage the upcoming object trackers.

Source Voice

Via 9to5Mac