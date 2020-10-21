The latest Apple event was short but sweet. We received a new iPhone 12 lineup that includes four new iPhone variants and a new, smaller, and less expensive HomePod mini. However, Apple fans were also expecting to see more. Rumors suggested that we could get an iPad Pro refresh, new ARM based Macs, an Apple-branded headset that’s supposed to be called AirPods Studio, and the new AirTags, which according to new rumors, could launch soon.

tag TAG — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) October 20, 2020

It seems that Apple is ready to announce its new AirTags, or at least that’s what the latest rumor posted by well-known leaker L0vetodream suggests. This leaker has had a very nice run, with several of his rumors turning out to be real, and let’s not forget that he was the first to mention the possibility of a new iPhone 12 mini, which is the smallest 5.4-inch version of the current iPhone lineup.

big one

small one

coming soon — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) October 20, 2020

Rumors have mentioned that the new Apple AirTags have already started mass production, which would also mean that this new device or devices are getting ready for an official announcement. Unfortunately, they weren’t ready to launch in Apple’s last two events, alongside the Apple Watch Series 6 or the iPhone 12 lineup. Still, another rumor claims that the AirTags will be presented until March 2021 due to manufacturing issues.

However, that doesn’t seem to line up with L0vetodream’s tweets, as he suggests that the AirTags will launch soon. Some even believe that they may launch next month, with the $600 AirPods Studio, which were also supposed to be delayed until March next year. Let’s not forget that Jon Prosser has also been posting interesting rumors concerning upcoming Apple devices, and according to his sources, we may also get a new Apple Event in November, where we may get the new ARM-based Mac, and who knows what more.

Source GSM Arena